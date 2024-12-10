Alright, lots to dig into this morning. Frist off, with temps backing down to below freezing north of the Mass Pike, we’ll watch for some slick spots this morning as patchy black ice is possible thanks to moisture freezing up or even a touch of freezing drizzle in place. A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of the interior for those icy spots. Map below is about where 6am temps are conducive for icy spots.

The advisory ends at 10am as temps gradually sneak up above the freezing mark… barely.

Highs this afternoon slowly near 40 in Boston and stay in the 30s northwest of the city and run well into the 40s across Southeast Mass.

The big rainmaker starts to arrive overnight tonight as showers become more widespread again, especially by tomorrow morning. Temps slowly rise from south to north as milder air makes a comeback. In fact, by tomorrow morning, the southerly breezes start to increase and the warmth will surge in at that point. Temps push into the 60s tomorrow as waves of rain continue to stream in.

We’ll watch for pockets of street/poor drainage flooding with the localized downpours tomorrow and tomorrow evening, especially along the front, when a firehose of moisture runs through tomorrow evening. 1.5-3.0″ of rain is likely across much of southern New England.

Along and ahead of that cold front, winds pick up too, gusting 30-50mph by late afternoon and 45-55mph+ during the evening. The strongest winds will be along the coast, with the highest gusts likely around Buzzards Bay and the Cape and Islands. Isolated to scattered power outages are possible.

The storm is offshore by midnight as colder and drier air comes crashing back in by Thursday. We’ll stay dry through Sunday afternoon with a few late-day showers possible near or after sunset.