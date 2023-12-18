A strong storm is headed towards New England, with heavy rain and gusty winds. Although rain is already falling across New England, the worst impacts from the storm have yet to arrive.

Overnight, rainfall will steadily increase in intensity and become more widespread as the storm approached the area.

The heaviest bands of rain are expected Monday morning, along with wind gusts increasing over 40mph for most.

The highest gusts could exceed 60mph in spots, especially along the coastline and south of Boston. Power outages are a possibility as scattered wind-related tree damage commonly occurs with gusts over 50mph.

The heaviest rain and wind will wrap up around lunch time as the center of the storm lifts off to the north.

The storm wraps up late afternoon with conditions improving by the evening.

Rainfall totals, although substantial, are expected to be about 1″ less than the previous system. Some localized flooding is possible, so do not drive through flooded roadways, and avoid typical spots that flood.

Stay tuned to the latest from the 7Weather team as the storm moves through New England.