High Winds Start The Week

Beneficial rains fell over the last 12-24hrs, dropping 0.50-1.00″ of water across much of Southern New England. Some locations across Southeast Mass and RI picked up 1.00-1.50″. Considering how dry it’s been, it was needed as we’re still running a few inches behind average since the beginning of the year.

Now that the rain is out, it’s all about the wind. Gusts pick up this morning and push 50-60mph on highest gusts. The higher numbers will be likely felt across the higher terrain of Worcester County. The concern with the strong winds will be the potential for isolated power outages and tree damage.

Winds won’t be nearly as strong tomorrow and temps rebound into the lower 60s. A much nicer day over.

The next slug of rain heads in here late Wednesday – Thursday morning. It’ll likely be beneficial again with 1″+ possible across much of the area.

Good Friday looks cold, highs only near 40. Easter weekend looks fairly seasonable and dry with highs in the low to mid 50s.