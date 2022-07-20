Day 1 of 90 degree weather for this week is in the books, as temps ran up to 92-93 for many towns and cities yesterday afternoon. With dew points fading into the low 60s during the afternoon and a busy breeze out of the west, it was a manageable hot day overall.

Today, we step up the temps and the humidity a notch, and then really ramp up the humidity tomorrow. With that in mind, a heat advisory is in place for many both today and tomorrow as the heat index runs in the mid 90s to near 100, highest tomorrow.

We’ll likely track scattered storms late afternoon to early evening tomorrow too. Some of those storms could be locally strong to severe with hail and damaging gusts. There’s plenty of heat and humidity to fuel those storms.





Behind the thunder threat tomorrow evening, humidity drops Friday and Saturday, but it’ll remain very hot. In fact, the peak of the heat likely comes Sunday, as highs head for the upper 90s!





Early to mid week next week, temps fade back into the 80s. Stay hydrated this week!