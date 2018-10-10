Historic Hurricane Michael

History likely is made this afternoon in the Florida Panhandle as Hurricane Michael is forecasted to make landfall as a category 4 hurricane. If it does, it’ll be the first category 4 hurricane on record in the Florida Panhandle (numerous 4/5 have hit southern Florida). As Michael washes ashore near Panama City, not only will destructive winds hit the coastline, a large storm surge of 9-13 feet will inundate coastal communities near and east of the eye. That’ll cause a lot of damage in those communities as well, and at that height, is life threatening, and the reason for some many evacuations.

Michael will be a quick mover after landfall, so rain totals wont be near as prolific as Hurricane Florence’s rains. However, still a quick 6-10″ from some, will produce extensive flash flooding, including in parts of the Carolinas. Notice how close that heavy rain is to us? Tropical downpours could line up near the south coast (Buzzards Bay, Cape and Islands Friday morning). While the rain gets close, damaging wind gusts stay well south of us. Sure, a few gusts to 30-40mph from the north is possible Friday across the Cape/Islands, but nothing close to the damaging winds part of the Southeast U.S. will see.

In the meantime, enjoy your summer weather today. Low 80s on average with a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon after patchy low clouds and fog burn off.

It’s dry today, but unsettled tomorrow and tomorrow night as a couple of fronts waver around and use some tropical moisture siphoned from Michael to produce localized downpours. Not everyone will see flooding rains, but if downpours line up to produce narrow batches of a quick 1-2″, localized street flooding is possible. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Beyond the workweek, we have a big sports weekend ahead! It looks dry for the Sox and Pats!

Have a good day.

@clamberton7 – twitter