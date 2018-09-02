Holiday Heat and Humidity Sticks Around for the Week

Today, we’ll notice a more muggy feel to the air ahead of the leading edge of oppressive humidity that will be surging in by Labor Day Monday.

High temperatures will reach into the low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s along the immediate coastline due to a seabreeze developing by the afternoon.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds today, with increasing cloud cover overnight into early Monday morning. This will keep temperatures overnight into the upper 60s to low 70s, so not nearly as cool and comfortable as last night.

Get ready to turn the AC’s and fans back on tomorrow as high temperatures will stretch to near 90, pairing up with dewpoints in the low 70s, feels-like temperatures will be nearing the triple digits in some spots by mid-afternoon. Be sure to stay hydrated for any of those outdoor plans Labor Day and including Tuesday as everyone heads back to work and school.

Tuesday high temperatures will be into the low 90s for most, also pairing with dewpoints into the low 70s, so yet another day with heat indices near 100.

Tuesday evening we’ll finally see some scattered showers and storms popping up, providing some relief from the heat and humidity.

Wednesday will still be humid but highs will thankfully be back into the low to mid 80s, followed by yet another 90 degree day Thursday before we break the pattern of high heat and humidity Friday and next weekend with highs into the 70s with a chance for showers both Friday and Saturday.

In the meantime, I hope everyone has a wonderful and safe Labor Day.

-Meteorologist Jackie Layer