The July 4th Holiday Weekend is upon us….a long one with where the 4th falls on a Tuesday this year. If today started the Holiday, what a banger of a day! I think tomorrow is also a solid summer day.

Except for an isolated shower/patchy drizzle on the Cape/Islands for a few hours tomorrow morning, skies will become partly sunny fairly quickly Saturday morning leading to some great outdoors weather including golf courses, pickleball, poo parties and the beaches…

Away from the coastline, plan on temps reaching the low to mid 80s under a partly sunny sky…

How about the rest of the Holiday Weekend? It’s….OK. Our junky pattern is still with us (albeit rather sleepy these past two days) but another Low Pressure begins to slide through New England on Sunday and linger into early next week. While, no day looks cloudy, crummy or gloomy I do think Sunday/Monday/Tuesday will offer a chance of showers/t-storms each day with Sunday being the highest chance…

Sunday morning should be dry in spite of quite a few clouds. Monday starts with a few showers…then dry for several hours before seeing a few late day thunderstorms affect the region. Tuesday the 4th looks to be the best of those three days with just a few hit/miss afternoon thunderstorms. By Tuesday evening, whatever storms during the afternoon should fade away by sunset.

If next week happens to be your vacation week….it looks pretty good with sunshine and temps heating up by the middle and the end of next week…

Have a safe and wonderful Holiday Weekend!

Ciao for now

~JR