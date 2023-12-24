Good morning! We’re tracking the conditions for your holiday travel. This morning spotty showers could create some slick patches on the roads. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place through 9 am for Southern New Hampshire. Freezing rain and freezing drizzle could create an icy glaze on the roads. Once we get through mid morning, temperatures should start to climb a bit and the chance for slick patches fades.

We’ll see a lot of clouds today. Highs will be in a range of the 40s. There won’t be a lot of wind. It stays mainly dry, except for a few sprinkles possible later.

Layers of clouds will hold temperatures near 40 tonight. Fog develops tonight and lingers overnight. Heads up if you’re traveling late or early, that could cause some visibility issues.

A lot of clouds to start tomorrow. It’ll be a mostly cloudy but mild Christmas Day! Enjoy!