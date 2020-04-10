Holiday Weekend: Drier, Brighter and Breezy

For our Friday, strong winds and showers brought rain, with some mixed precipitation (some graupel), over the course of our afternoon due to cold air aloft and warm air at the surface.

RPM Temp and Precip FRIDAY 7PM

What can we expect the rest of this evening and through the overnight?  Showers begin to taper, and winds will start to weaken.  A Wind Advisory is effect until 8PM tonight for Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket for gusts up to 50 MPH.

WIND

Overnight, we’ll see the gradual clearing of the skies, allowing those temperatures to drop, back into the low to mid 30s.

RPM Temp and Precip 7am sat

After a chilly start, under a blanket of sunshine, high temperatures Saturday will rebound to seasonable norms – into the low 50s.

RPM Temp and Precip NOON SAT

Sunday is the warmer of the two weekend days with highs around 60 for Easter Sunday.  We will see increasing cloud cover through the day Sunday, but with less wind (great for any of your backyard Easter egg hunts with your family).

Easter Egg Hunt 2Day

Rain holds off for the holiday weekend, but it does return just in time for the work week.  Monday brings our next weather maker – rain and wind.

4 Day Rain Chance

Tuesday is a brief break in the action with sunny skies and highs around 60 while Wednesday brings another round of showers.

7 on 7PM WEB

 

