Holiday Weekend: Drier, Brighter and Breezy

For our Friday, strong winds and showers brought rain, with some mixed precipitation (some graupel), over the course of our afternoon due to cold air aloft and warm air at the surface.

What can we expect the rest of this evening and through the overnight? Showers begin to taper, and winds will start to weaken. A Wind Advisory is effect until 8PM tonight for Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket for gusts up to 50 MPH.

Overnight, we’ll see the gradual clearing of the skies, allowing those temperatures to drop, back into the low to mid 30s.

After a chilly start, under a blanket of sunshine, high temperatures Saturday will rebound to seasonable norms – into the low 50s.

Sunday is the warmer of the two weekend days with highs around 60 for Easter Sunday. We will see increasing cloud cover through the day Sunday, but with less wind (great for any of your backyard Easter egg hunts with your family).

Rain holds off for the holiday weekend, but it does return just in time for the work week. Monday brings our next weather maker – rain and wind.

Tuesday is a brief break in the action with sunny skies and highs around 60 while Wednesday brings another round of showers.