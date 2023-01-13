7Weather – It was wet, windy and mild as a storm moved through last night into this morning. It was a decent soaker as areas of SE Mass came out on top picking up 2″+ of rain. You likely noticed the wind come with the rain as well. Gusts across the coast and Cape reached near or above 50mph!

Hope you enjoyed the mild feel today, because the colder air moves in overnight. It’ll feel a lot different tomorrow! Temperatures stay in the mid/upper 30s with a lot of clouds around. There will be a steady N/NW breeze 10-15 mph that will make it feel chillier. Overnight into Sunday, we bring in the chance for showers.

We’re watching a low pressure system that developed along the trailing front of this past storm. This storm system will track toward us, staying offshore but bring accumulating snow to Southern New England by the end of the holiday weekend.

As the storm stays well offshore, showers back in early Sunday morning and stick around through Monday. So it’s a two-day storm and the accumulations you see below cover that time frame. Where you see the 2-4″ total, we expect road accumulations to be a coating to 2″ when all is said and done. You can see with the images below where the snow showers will set up Sunday through Monday. The farther west you go across Mass, the less accumulation you’ll see.

The other story will be the wind this weekend. Wind will be strongest Sunday. The Cape and Islands could get gusts 50-50 mph. South shore and Cape Ann could get gusts near 45mph, occasionally gusting near 50mph. This could potentially cause some tree limb damage.

Looking ahead to Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will be relatively mild for January in the upper 40s/possibly near 50. The forecast turns unsettles again for the end of the week.

Have a safe holiday weekend!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black