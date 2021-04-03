Holiday Weekend: Sunny and Seasonable Saturday, A Bit Warmer Sunday

For your holiday weekend, the sunshine sticks around coupled up with seasonable high temperatures.

It was a chilly start to our Saturday, but temperatures will rebound to 50° this afternoon.

Both weekend days are great for your outdoor festivities for Easter with the holiday a bit warmer than today.

Dry conditions continue and with low humidity and breezy northwest winds, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for our NH counties. This means that any spark can spread rapidly, and with the conditions in place, a fire could become difficult to extinguish.

Tonight, it will be a clear and cold night with lows dipping into the 20s to low 30s.

To kick off the week, Monday brings breezy conditions and a few more clouds along a chance for showers at the coast due to a system that meanders off the coast of New England.

For the rest of the region, dry conditions prevail through the end of the week when scattered showers return late Thursday into Friday. This means that pollen count will continue to be high through the middle of the week.

Midweek highs stretch into the upper 50s inland with slightly cooler temperatures at the coast due to onshore breezes.