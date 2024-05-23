Well….here we are…Friday Eve…and more specifically, Holiday Weekend Eve…Memorial Day Holiday Weekend. All sorts of activities are scheduled and of course, many of the activities likely outside. Overall, I think we are looking at a fair to strong Holiday Weekend–in terms of the weather. If you include tomorrow (Friday) as part of the Holiday Weekend then we are off to a very strong start! Weather map will feature all sorts of sunshine and dry (less humid) air.

it will be warm with many cities & towns (and beaches) seeing afternoon temps into the low to mid 80s…

Friday is darn near a perfect ten…..dare I say eleven??

As for the Weekend itself, Saturday is pretty close to Friday’s weather…ample sunshine along with low humidity. There will be a sea breeze so coastal/beach temps will be noticeably cooler. Sunday is similar with the temps but I do think there will be more clouds around (partly sunny) and a slight risk of a shower/t-storm but most towns should stay dry. Memorial Day is the day with the most clouds and the highest chance of showers. As of this writing, I don’t see Monday being a washout but a few showers are possible by afternoon.

Here come a bunch of graphics to help hammer home the message. Beach weather…

Cape/Lakes Region forecasts…

Boston Calling…

Final pic here is from when I visited Normandy, France this past April and visited the American Cemetery….pretty moving. Keep this in mind over the upcoming Holiday Weekend…

~JR