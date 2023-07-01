7Weather- Welcome to the long holiday weekend! Saturday is mainly dry, warm and muggy. We’ll get increasing humidity along with storm chances returning Sunday afternoon/evening. There will be breaks between rain/storm chances on Monday and Tuesday.

We woke up to areas of dense fog. In some spots it’s been slow to clear with an easterly wind. The July sunshine will continue to break apart the cloud cover by midday/early afternoon. We’ll see sun and clouds. It’ll be warm once again in the low 80s inland. Temperatures along the coast stay in the mid/upper 70s with an onshore breeze. Other than some leftover drizzle on the Cape this morning, we’ll be dry. High clouds increase later today ahead of some changes into tomorrow.

An area of low pressure to our west will promote rain and storm chances the rest of the holiday weekend. Dew points will tick up, and you’ll notice a more tropical feel to our air mass. Tomorrow, we wake up to more cloud cover, but we’ll be mainly dry. We’ll see more clouds through the day so that should keep high temperatures down off Saturday’s highs. We’ll be in the range of the upper 70s/low 80s. Rain chances increase into the afternoon/evening. If you’re doing anything inland, target the morning hours. If you’re closer to the coast, especially southeast Mass and the Cape, you should make it through a majority of the day without any wet weather.

Monday, there will be a lot of cloud cover and a shower or two for the Cape. Late morning/midday, we’re dry. By the afternoon, we’ll watch some storms pop up mainly west and east. Tuesday, any storm chances look isolated in the afternoon. Any activity should wind down past sunset.

Wednesday and on, we dry out the vertical atmospheric column and warm up. There’s a signal that at least one of the days next week, we’ll hit 90°. If you love the summer heat, the end of the week is for you!

Join me this evening with any updates on the weekend forecast!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black