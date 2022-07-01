The Holiday Weekend opened up on a hot note with many cities and towns reaching the low 90s on Friday afternoon! So far, we have not seen much heat in this young summer season. For Boston, today marks only the second day reaching 90 degrees this year. Normally by now we should have had 4 90-degree days (1 in May and 3 in June). Today’s heat is not the start of a long stretch scorching temps as we’ll see a cool front trudge through the Northeast on Saturday. That’s good for dislodging heat but not so good for day two of our Holiday Weekend.

Now…..The challenge for any meteorologist (any scientist really) is messaging. How does one get the message out that Saturday will not be completely dry nor completely washed out?? The key points are that at times the sun will shine while other times there will be showers/storms moving through your neighborhood. It is likely that most towns at some point Saturday will indeed have rain….but precisely knowing when/where at a specific time is a tough question to answer…even for this old Jedi….

The other concern about the thunderstorms will be that some of the storms could be intense/severe.

Not every town in that yellow shading will see severe storms but that is the area of concern. The most likely effects of the storms, aside from lightning, will be brief heavy rain along with damaging wind gusts:

As of Friday evening, large hail and rotating thunderstorms/tornadoes are not likely in southern New England. Temps won’t be as hot as Friday, but most towns easily reach the 80s during the day…

Showers & storms should blow out of here early Saturday evening so most of the fireworks displays should be great (a few linger storms may hamper the fireworks slated for Onset over to Chatham).

For the remainder of the Holiday Weekend…the message is simple: awesomesauce (we still using that term?)

Sunday and Monday are near perfect. Mostly sunny skies both days, warm temps and low humidity. Fine for all sorts of outdoor activities day & night! Here is the forecast for the Cape as well as the Lakes region of New Hampshire for the Holiday Weekend:

All in all….a MUCH Better Holiday Weekend than last year. Enjoy, be safe! ;o)

~JR