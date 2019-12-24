Holly Jolly Sunny Christmas

7Weather- No arctic cold blasts, and no wintry precipitation in the forecast this Christmas, just sunshine the next few days.

Christmas Eve will be mostly sunny throughout the day with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures drop into the low 30s by 8 PM, and into the upper 20s by midnight.

The coldest temperature recorded on Christmas Day was back in 1872! Brrr! The snowiest was in 2002 with 3.3″ of snow.

We won’t wake up to festive flakes on Christmas morning, but we will have some festive sun. It will be a cold start in the 20s, but then we make it into the low 40s in the afternoon.

Thursday is dry and chilly with temps in the mid 30s. Most of the day is dry on Friday and highs are in the mid 40s.

Our next weather maker comes in late on Sunday. It looks like a mild rain Sunday night into Monday. Highs could potentially be in the 50s early on Monday.