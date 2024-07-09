While the immediate coastline was relative cooler yesterday, today we bring the heat and humidity all the way to the shoreline. With that in mind, today’s heat advisory includes the South Shore, Boston and North Shore. Temps in the low to mid 90s, combined with dew points near 70 will push the heat index to 95-100, making for an uncomfortable feel to the air. Good pool/beach day overall. If you have to work outside, stay well hydrated. It won’t be as hot near the south coast.

There isolated to scattered storms that develop late this afternoon and early this evening. A few of these storms could produce hail, gusty winds and downpours. The highest risk for a storm is north and west of Boston. If one gets close to the city, it’ll be near day’s end.

Tomorrow, we’ll do it all over again with temps near 90 and a few isolated storms. While we avoid the flooding rains from Beryl’s remnants, more downpours will be focused across northern New England and northern NY tomorrow, tomorrow night and into Thursday. For us, humidity remains sky high with dew points running in the lower 70s. There will be a gusty breeze Thursday, but the storm risk is still isolated overall, meaning large portions of the day are dry.

Sometime Friday night into Saturday, a wave of low pressure off the east coast may form along a washed out front, and that could provide a round of more widespread showers/storms. We’ll keep an eye on that.