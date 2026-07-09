It’s been a hot and humid, but largely calm day here in Southern New England, and we’re not done with this pattern quite yet.

The warmth and humidity hang around the rest of our Thursday. We’ll also be keeping an eye out for an isolated shower or rumble of thunder this evening, but rain chances are very, very low.

Otherwise, temperatures will slowly go down into the 70s, with lows around 70 on the dot by tomorrow morning. We’re right back to it tomorrow though, with heat and humidity sticking with us through the day.

Highs will once again be in the mid to upper 80s for the coast, and upper 80s and low 90s inland. With the humidity it’ll feel like the low to mid 90s at times.

Our rain chances go up a touch tomorrow as a cold front moves into the region.

This is a good news-bad news situation. The bad news is that we’ll be keeping an eye out for scattered showers and storms toward the end of Friday (keep an eye to the sky for the sake of your Friday plans).

The good news is that the cooler, drier air post-front, as well as the dominance of high pressure, will lead to a marvelous-looking weekend!

For starters, Saturday will be partly sunny with considerably lower humidity and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for the coast and low 80s inland– overall, right around average for this time of year! Sunday will be similar: nice and dry, mostly sunny with temperatures in the 70s for the coast and low to mid 80s inland.

It’ll be a fantastic weekend to get outdoors for just about any activity, particularly for those who’ve been itching to head to the beach! Again, coastal temps will be just a bit cooler than inland temps, but with the sunshine it’ll feel great.

Next week, we go right back to our sticky, hot pattern as high pressure builds in the upper atmosphere. Expect a mostly sunny, warm day on Monday with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday keep the heat going, with temperatures in the low and eventually low to mid 90s with more humidity as well! The middle of the week is looking awfully warm!