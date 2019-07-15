Hot and Humid Mid-Week

7Weather- The high temperature in Boston has been above average 13 out of 15 days this month. The hottest day was Saturday, July 6th with a high of 95º. We will continue to add orange boxes to that calendar this week, with a hot 7-day forecast.

Today was the pick of the week. It was warm with highs in the mid 80s, but humidity was low, so it felt nice out. We added another 90º day to 2019 on Sunday, and will add a few more this week.

Humidity is still low on Tuesday, but it gradually goes up from there. Wednesday will start to feel a bit muggy, and then some tropical air moves in to end the week, and it will feel very humid.

Highs reach into the upper 80s and low 90s on Tuesday and skies are mostly sunny. Wednesday is hot in the low 90s, and the remnants of Barry give us the chance for a few afternoon storms. Showers and storms become more widespread overnight Wednesday and into Thursday.

A northeast wind drops our temps into the 70s and 80s on Thursday and it will feel muggy. Friday and the weekend are hot and humid. Highs reach into the mid and upper 90s and dew points remain in the low 70s.