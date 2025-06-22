Today starts a heat wave for some of us. Most of Massachusetts will be under an extreme heat warning. The heat and humidity combined will make it feel like it’s near/above 105 increasing the risk for heat illnesses.

This morning it’s off to a warm and muggy start with scattered showers and the chance for an isolated storm. We’ll clear out by midday and get into mostly sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures are starting out near 70. We’ll reach near 90 to the low 90s inland with temperatures in the upper 70s near 80 for the Cape. It will be breezy too but that likely won’t bring us much relief. Heads up to boaters. Due to the winds, there is a small craft advisory for our waters.

A reminder to “look before you lock” especially the next few days.

Stay safe and hydrated!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black