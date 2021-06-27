The hot and humid weather continues into the first part of the week. A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the area until 7 PM Tuesday for feels like temperatures between 98-104º.

Temperatures will already be in the low 80s by 8 AM Monday, and it will feel tropical as you walk out the door. We jump into the low 90s by lunch time, and then hit into the mid 90s in the early afternoon. With the uncomfortable air around, it will feel more like 100º.

There will be a breeze around, but not as breezy as it was today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. If we see more clouds than sun, then highs will only make it into the low 90s.

We’ll do it all over again on Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low and mid 80 in the morning. Again, we rise into the low 90s at lunch time, and hit highs in the early afternoon into the mid 90s. Add on the humidity, and it will feel very hot. Heat index values reach into the triple digits.

There won’t be much of a breeze on Tuesday. Skies are partly cloudy, and there could be isolated downpours after 3PM.

Boston will be near record heat the next few days with high in the mid 90s.

It looks like we drop a bit on Thursday into the upper 80s, but it remains humid. There will be a scattered storms throughout the day. Friday is likely still muggy with highs near 80º. There’s a 60% chance of showers. Relief from the humidity arrives this upcoming weekend, but with that we’re also looking at the chance of rain for the holiday weekend.