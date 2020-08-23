Hot and Humid Start to the Week, With Some Afternoon Storms

The heat and humidity we saw this weekend will be sticking around for the next couple days ahead of a sweeping cold front that could spark up some strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon. Speaking of severe storms, we saw quite a few of those earlier today, and thankfully, that severe threat has subsided tonight, with just a few lingering showers.

Those will continue to move out, but the humidity is sticking around overnight with lows only slipping into the upper 60s to low 70s.

We’ll start off with areas of patchy fog and some partly cloudy skies. By the afternoon, a spot thunderstorm is possible, but the thunderstorm threat will not be nearly as widespread as earlier today. Monday’s high temperatures will stretch into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tuesday also features highs into the upper 80s to low 90s ahead of the strong cold front that is slated to sweep in Tuesday afternoon. That front will spark up a few strong to severe thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has put all of the northeast under a slight risk (or a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale) for Tuesday afternoon. The main concern with these storms will be damaging gusts and hail.

Less humid air and slightly cooler conditions return Wednesday with highs only into the upper 70s under mainly sunny skies. Thursday is also mainly sunny with comfortable humidity.

A few showers in the forecast Friday, but we’re not tracking a washout. An early shower possible next Saturday followed by Sunday’s mostly sunny skies.

Tropics Update: Marco is now a tropical storm and will maintain tropical storm strength as it approaches the mouth of the Mississippi River. Marco is expected to make landfall Monday midday, while Laura is expected to impact the Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday night. The intensity of Laura could be between a Cat. 1 to a Cat. 2 Hurricane depending on how much the Gulf waters help strengthen Laura after traversing Cuba.