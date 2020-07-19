Hot and Humid Start to the Week

7Weather- A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8 PM Monday for much of the state. Heat index values will be between 96-103º from mid-day to around sunset Monday.

Temperatures will be 2-4º “cooler” to start the week, but with dew points up to the tropical mark, it will still feel like the triple digits in the afternoon. If Monday means back to work, and you work outside, make sure to drink plenty of water, and take frequent breaks.

Tomorrow will start mainly cloudy with the chance for a spot storm. It gradually clears throughout the afternoon, and temperatures jump into the low and mid 90s.

Again, there is a chance for an isolated storms in the later afternoon as a cold front clears the area.

That front clears the area overnight on Monday. It doesn’t drastically drop temperatures, but it will drop humidity.

Inland areas make it into the low 90s, and the coast will be in the mid 80s on Tuesday. A high pressure system clears skies, giving us plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Humidity slowly climbs again on Wednesday as a warm front lifts. It is not looking like a washout, but there will be a few storms in the morning, and then again late in the day. Highs will be in the low 80s and it is mostly cloudy.