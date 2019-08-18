Hot and Humid Start to Week

7Weather- Summer is like….I’m not done yet. It is a hot and humid start to the week, and then we see some relief from the muggy air by the end of the week.

MONDAY:

Like the last few mornings, we will wake up to cloudy skies and patchy fog on Monday morning. The fog burns off by mid-morning, and then temps quickly jump.

Most towns will be in the upper 80s by lunch time. Highs reach into the low 90 in the afternoon, but it will feel like the upper 90s with dew points in the 70s.

A few storms move into the area ahead of a front late in the afternoon. The storms will likely hold off until after 4 PM.

Worcester County and Southern NH will see a few storms after 5 PM, and if they hold together, Boston will see a few storms around 7 PM.

NEXT 3 DAYS:

It remains hot on Tuesday with highs in the low 90s inland. An onshore breeze keep coastal spots in the 80s.

There’s a chance for storms on Wednesday. It is humid with highs are in the upper 80s.