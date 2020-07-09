Hot and Humid Today… Tropical Rains Friday Night

The heat is on today, especially away from the coastline, where highs will run in the lower 90s this afternoon. Factor in the humidity, and it’ll feel more like 95-98 across the interior. At the coast, beach temps run in the lower to mid 80s. While a solid pool/beach day overall, just keep an eye to the sky this afternoon from the Mass Pike, north, as a few isolated showers or brief thunderstorm is possible.

Tomorrow is very humid as well with highs in the mid 80s. A few scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon, and more likely tomorrow night, into Saturday morning.

The risk of rain goes up Friday night thanks to an area of low pressure off the North Carolina coast, that’ll move north. While there’s a good chance this becomes a Tropical Depression or even Tropical Storm Fay, name or no name, the main issue for us will be the rain. If the storm path goes directly through Southern New England, I’d expect 1-2″ of rain to be widespread, with localized higher totals. Where those localized higher totals are realized, the potential of street flooding, poor drainage area flooding will be an issue too. Winds gust 30-40mph along the South Coast, but winds are not expected to be a big issue. A few embedded strong thunderstorms are possible, and could produce localized wind damage, but that’s more or an isolated issue vs. widespread.

The chance for rain lowers Saturday afternoon and on Sunday, the storm risk is isolated. It’ll be very humid both Saturday and Sunday.