Hot and Humid Tuesday, A Few Afternoon Storms

7Weather- A Heat Advisory continues into Tuesday until 8 PM. Temperatures will be back into the 90s, and with tropical air around, it will feel close to 100º.

It will be a muggy night with mainly clear skies. Temperatures briefly drop into the mid and upper 70s, but are back into the low 80s by 7 AM Tuesday morning.

Highs are hit early in the afternoon between 91-95º. Clouds start to move in around lunch time, and there will be a few afternoon storms. The window for storms is between 12-7 PM.

These won’t be widespread, but if you get stuck under one of these storms, there will be heavy rain and gusty winds. One or two storms could be strong.

The storms are fired up by a cold front moving through the area. The front gets stuck along the Cape Wednesday morning, leaving lingering tropical air, and a spot shower. It clears up mid-morning, and the rest of the day is sunny. Humidity is lower, but it is still hot in the low 90s. Thursday could have a spot storm in the afternoon with temperatures near 90.

A sea breeze is likely both Wednesday and Thursday, keeping the coast a bit cooler.