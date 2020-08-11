Hot and Humid Wednesday, Lower Humidity to End the Week

7Weather- A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of Massachusetts until 8 PM Wednesday for heat index values between 95-101º.

Wednesday starts a bit cloudy, but it clears up mid-morning. This clearing allows temperatures to jump into the low 90s in the early afternoon.

A cold front moving through the area could trigger a few afternoon storms. It looks like the best chance for storms is after 1 PM, along and south of the Pike.

It will feel much more comfortable on Thursday with low humidity. Inland areas make into the upper 80s, so it is still warm, but at least it won’t feel tropical.

The day will feature a mix of sun and clouds along and north of the Pike, and mainly cloudy skies south of the Pike.

If you don’t mind a few extra clouds and keeping an eye on the sky, then the next two days are decent beach days.

It is another hot day tomorrow with temperatures at the beach near 90. A few storms are possible after 1 PM, with the more likely chance for the South Shore and the Cape & the Islands.

Thursday has a mix of sun and clouds for Boston area beaches, and mainly cloudy skie for the Cape. Temperatures are a cooler with an onshore breeze.

Friday and Saturday have an onshore wind, keeping the coast cooler. Friday has highs in the mid 80s inland, and near 80 at the coast. Saturday will feel comfortable with temperatures from the mid 70s at the coast, to low 80s inland.