Storms end this evening, and then we gradually clear things up. It is hot and humid on Wednesday, and then we’re tracking tropical downpours from Elsa to end the week.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7PM Wednesday for parts of Massachusetts. Highs jump into the low 90s in the afternoon, and with the humidity, it will feel like the mid and upper 90s.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, and there will be isolated storms late in the in the afternoon. The main window for storms is between 5-8 PM.

We will be keeping a close eye on Elsa for the end of the week. The tropical system is expected to make landfall on the West Coast of Florida Wednesday, and then all of that tropical moisture gets lifted into southern New England Thursday and Friday.

Thursday won’t be as hot with high in the upper 70s, but it will still be humid. Expect on and off tropical downpours throughout the day, but it’s not a complete washout.

Friday is looking like a washout with steady rain throughout most of the day. It also looks like it will be windy on the Cape & the Islands. Based on the current track of the storm, it looks like there will be a widespread 2″of rain from Thursday through Friday.