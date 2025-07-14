While the heat wasn’t over the top over the weekend, we certainly had plenty of humidity in place. This week, that humidity sticks around, but this time, we’ll dial up the temp a couple notches too.



Highs today head for the mid to upper 80s while dew points near 70. Storms are isolated to scattered this afternoon into the evening with some of the strongest storms with heaviest rains northwest of 495. In fact, slow moving downpours will create the opportunity of some flash flooding across western Mass/CT, where a flood watch is up.



Temps stay lofty tonight as humidity stays high. Low clouds and some scattered showers are possible overnight with lows near 70.



Tomorrow, a few lingering showers in the morning are possible across Southeast Mass, then clouds break for some sun. Temps jump into the mid 80s to low 90s. An isolated shower/storm bubbles up in the afternoon, but they won’t but all that widespread.

Wednesday is hot, low to mid 90s with high humidity. Along the coast, localized sea breezes kick in.

Thursday and Friday feature heat with temps near 90, but also tropical-like humidity as dew points run in the mid 70s. That’ll help fuel scattered storms, some locally strong, and ones capable of producing tropical downpours. The storms Friday are out ahead of a front, one that’ll deliver a break from the heat and humidity by the start of the weekend.