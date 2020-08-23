Hot and Humid With A Few Thunderstorms Later Today

Similar to yesterday, we’re tracking a hot and humid afternoon, with scattered thunderstorms as early as 3PM and that thunderstorm threat could stick around through sunset this evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a marginal risk mainly for along and north of Bristol and Plymouth Counties (so north of SE MA where we did see severe thunderstorms yesterday afternoon). The main threat with the storms today will be gusty to damaging gusts.

Tonight, with just a few lingering storms around sunset, the rest of the overnight hours will feature cloud cover and some areas of patchy fog. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

The heat and humidity sticks around for Monday and Tuesday, with Tuesday featuring scattered storms in the afternoon and evening as a strong cold front sweeps through.

Some of these storms could become strong to severe, which is why the Storm Prediction Center has put not only New England, but the entire northeast under a slight risk for severe storms Tuesday (which is 2 out of 5 on the severe scale).

After that cold front exits, the humidity is out of here and we return to nearly seasonable conditions Wednesday afternoon with highs into the upper 70s and low humidity, almost mirroring that fall-feel from last week.

The end of the week features highs into the low 80s and that continues into the start of next weekend. A few showers in the forecast Friday with some lingering into early next Saturday.

Tropics Update: The tropical systems Marco then Laura will bring a one-two punch to the northern Gulf Coast. Marco is expected to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico later today to a Category 1 Hurricane as it climbs northward towards the mouth of the Mississippi. Landfall along the Gulf Coast could occur as early as Monday afternoon, bringing storm surge, damaging gusts, and heavy rainfall to Louisiana, Mississippi Gulf coasts.

Then, the attention turns to Tropical Storm Laura which was bringing torrential rainfall and devastating flooding to the Dominican Republic and Haiti early Sunday morning, continues it’s movement west across Cuba today and tomorrow, then enters the warm waters of the Gulf, strengthening to a Category 1 Hurricane by early Wednesday, and could make landfall along the Louisiana/Texas Gulf Coast late Wednesday into early Thursday morning as a Cat. 2 Hurricane. The last time there were two tropical systems in the Gulf at the same time was 1959.