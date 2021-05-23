Hot and Humid With Isolated PM Thunderstorms

If you thought yesterday was hot, today will be even hotter, featuring our first 90°+ day for Boston since we were just shy of reaching it yesterday afternoon.

Not only are we tracking the heat, we’re also tracking the humidity and a threat for an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon and evening as a cold front dives south into southern New England.

As for the timing, thunderstorms could bubble up from 2PM – 7PM, with the earlier timeframe for our northern counties, the later timeframe for areas farther southeast.

Some of these storms could be on the strong side with gusty to damaging gusts possible.

These could even pose a risk to boaters this afternoon as an abrupt wind shift is expected with this cold front. For your outdoor plans this afternoon and evening, it’s best to be weather aware.

Much more comfortable air settles in late tonight and into Monday. Highs on Monday only stretch into the low 70s inland, 60s at the coast due to an onshore wind.

It will still be comfortable Tuesday although highs will reach around 80°.

If you’re wondering about the first storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season, Tropical Storm Ana will remain out to sea and will not impact our weather here locally. However, this is the 7th season in a row that we had a storm form ahead of the start of the Atlantic Hurricane season which officially begins on June 1st.

We make another run towards 90° Wednesday followed by rain showers late. By the end of the week, we’re looking at more clouds and a chance for showers late Friday into early Saturday.