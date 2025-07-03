Get ready for some hot temps and a muggy feel today! Highs reach the upper 80s/low 90s inland. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s/low 80s for the Cape. Some of us woke up to fog. That will continue lifting this morning giving way to mostly sunshine today.

Tomorrow brings a more comfortable air mass. You see those dew points in the 40s and 50s across Canada. We tap into that tomorrow! First a cold front has to sweep across southern New England.

That cold front triggers the chance for scattered storms later today. There’s a slight risk for severe weather mainly across western and central Mass. There’s a marginal risk for severe storms closer to the coast and for the Cape. We’ll watch for the threat for storms around/past 2 pm in western Mass. That threat slides east through the afternoon and evening. Once we get past sunset, the threat for strong storms diminishes. Remember if you hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning. When thunder roars, head indoors!

Overnight, it becomes clear and dew points drop. That sets the stage for a nice and comfortable 4th of July! It will be a bit breezy. Luckily, we won’t have to dodge any raindrops. It’s a nice day whether you’re spending it on the boat, beach or esplanade!

-MB