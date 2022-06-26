7Weather- Today is another hot and sunny day and then we’ll see showers/storms tomorrow ahead of a cold front.

It will be a few degrees warmer today with highs in the low and mid 90s. It looks like a sea breeze kicks in throughout the afternoon, but it might collapse mid-afternoon allowing temperatures to bump back up along the coast.

It’s a nice beach day with plenty of sun, but it will be breezy at times.

Monday morning has lots of clouds and temperatures near 70º. Wind picks up a bit in the afternoon as showers and storms move into the area. Highs reach into the upper 70s and low 80s and it will be humid.

It looks like wet weather arrives in central Massachusetts and southern NH between 10-11AM. That line of rain arrives inside of I-495 between 11AM-12PM, and between 12-1PM for southeast Massachusetts.

This line is slow moving with showers lingering along and south of the Pike around 5PM. Rain arrives to the Cape around 5-6 PM and lingering until 9-10PM.

It’s not a lot of rain, but we’ll take anything we get! Most locations receive 0.25″-0.50″ of rain on Monday.

That front drops humidity on Tuesday. It’s a comfy day with highs in the upper 70s. Things warm again throughout the rest of the week with highs jumping into the mid 80s on Wednesday. Humidity remains low.