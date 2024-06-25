it didn’t take long yesterday for the humidity to back off and with afternoon temps in the upper 70s and lower 80s, it certainly turned out to be a very pleasant afternoon. While we tracked a few showers overnight, they didn’t amount to much and they’re long gone early on this Tuesday morning.



With comfy temps and comfy humidity this morning, it’s pretty much a perfect start to the day. We’ll hold onto a lot of sunshine through the afternoon too, allowing for great pool/beach weather to prevail as temps heat up into the upper 80s to 90 and dew points stay in the 50s. So we have some heat, but not a lot of humidity.

Tomorrow, it’s a different story with both the heat and humidity returning. Temps run in the lower 90s and dew points return into the 60s. A few isolated storms pop-up in the afternoon, but more widespread showers and storms are likely overnight.

Overnight, it’ll be very humid too with dew points near 70 into dawn on Thursday. Early morning showers taper off Thursday morning and the humidity falls back in the afternoon.

Crisp air, comfy overnights are back Thursday night into Saturday before more humidity and the chance of showers/storms moved back in Sunday.