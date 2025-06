A heat wave is expected for most of the area over the next 3 days, with temperatures in the 90s and heat index values in the low 100s.

An extreme heat warning has been issued for most of Southern New England for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Make sure to keep cool and stay hydrated as this heat could easily lead to heat stroke if you’re not careful.

After the warmest day, Tuesday, temperatures fall back to more seasonable highs by the end of the week.