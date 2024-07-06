After cloud cover kept things a bit cooler over the past few days, temperatures will be rising again as the sunshine returns.

Although Sunday will start off with a few clouds and fog, the afternoon is looking mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s for most.

Dew point temps drop a bit as humidity lessens, but it’ll still remain fairly humid through midweek.

Monday is expected to be the hottest, with most areas reaching the low 90s. Tuesday will be similar but a slight increase in humidity may lower temps a degree or two.