Hot End to the Weekend, Scattered Storms Monday

7Weather- It is a hot end to weekend, and then we kick off the week with scattered showers and storms.

Sunday starts with extra clouds, but it quickly clears up. It will be very humid in the morning, and then humidity drops a bit in the afternoon. Expect another hot day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. It will also be breezy with winds between 10-15 mph.

Sunday is looking like a good day to head to the beach! There will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low and mid 80s.

The UV index is very high, so make sure to reapply the sunscreen. Fay left us with high surf and the threat for dangerous rip currents. If you get in the water, make sure to swim next to a lifeguard.

Monday starts with some sun, which will allow temperatures to jump into the mid 80s. There could be an isolated storm around lunch time, but the best chance for showers and storms will be after 2-3 PM. It looks like a line of storms moves through the area between 3-7 PM. Expect downpours and gusty winds.

Those showers are part of a cold front moving through the region. Temperatures drop a bit into the low 80s on Tuesday, but it is still muggy.

Wednesday is the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs in the low 80s. A sea breeze will keep the coast in the mid and upper 70s.