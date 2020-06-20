Hot Father’s Day, Near 90 Start of Week

7Weather- Boston hit it’s first 90 degree day of the year on Saturday. This is the warmest Boston (Logan) has been since September 23, 2019. Lawrence hit it’s third day in the 90s, making it the first heat wave of the year for the city.

Father’s Day will also be toasty. It will feel humid in the morning with temperatures in the low 80s by 9 AM. The Cape and South Shore could wake up to partly to mostly cloudy skies, but it clears by mid-morning.

Highs hit in the low 90s and there will be a mix of sun and clouds. There could be a sea breeze that kicks in for a few hours, keeping the immediate coast in the mid and upper 80s. We drop down back into the low 80s by 8 PM and it is mainly clear. There could be an isolated storm well inland in the afternoon.

Keep the AC on tonight. It will be warm and muggy.

The next two days a good beach days. It will be a bit cooler Sunday compared to Saturday with temperatures in the mid and upper 80s at the coast. Monday is partly sunny with temperatures near 80 at the beach.

The next three days have highs close to 90 inland. Monday and Tuesday will be cooler at the coast. Each day has a chance for an isolated afternoon storm well inland.