Hot Friday, Holiday Weekend, and Hurricane Forecast

A lot of wide ranging topics in the blog tonight! Starting off with some summer time heat arriving for tomorrow. Most areas will climb to the 80s aside from the Cape and South Coast due to a south to southwest wind through the day.

Unfortunately the holiday weekend is not as nice, but it’s still not bad!

Saturday: Probably the worst of the three days. Morning showers will be on and off for those south of the Mass Pike. Even after the showers end, clouds will hold fairly tight for areas south of the Pike. The further north you go, the better the weather will be. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s inland, with 50s on the coast.

Sunday: Sun arrives in full force for Sunday but it’s also the coolest of the three days. But it will probably feel warmer than Saturday because of the sun. Again, an east wind will keep coastal temperatures in the 50s.

Monday: More of the same. A few clouds with 60s inland and 50s on the coast.

Despite the cooler temperatures, keep in mind that sunburn has nothing to do with the temperature and rather the angle of the sun. Right now the sun angle is the same as it is in late July. Saturday, with the extra clouds, will give you a small break from the UV index, but still certainly possible to get a little color. The UV index spikes back up Sunday and Monday with the sun, with sunburn in just 30 minutes.

Also today, the National Hurricane Center released their outlook for the upcoming hurricane season and it sounds like it’ll be pretty busy. There’s a 60% chance of above average activity, 30% chance of average activity, and only a 10% chance of below average activity.

So what does that mean in terms of numbers of storms? Well, on average, we see 12 named storms each year. This year, the NHC is expecting 13-19 storms that get named. From there, the NHC expects 6-10 of them to develop into a hurricane. Normally we see 6. And of those 6-10 hurricanes, 3-6 of them are expected to reach major hurricane status (Category 3 or higher). Usually we see 3.

Despite official hurricane season beginning on June 1st, we’re already one named storm in this season. Arthur forming earlier this week. It developed into a tropical storm before spinning out to the middle of the ocean and dying out. Up next is Bertha.