It’s another dry weekend day for us! Today will feel much different than yesterday with the heat and humidity. The heat and humidity are still with us tomorrow. When you combine those two factors, temperatures will feel like the mid-90s up to 100 degrees through tomorrow. For that reason, a heat advisory runs through tomorrow evening for pretty much everyone (outside of the Cape and Islands). The combination of the heat and humidity could lead to the risk of heat illnesses.

Today it’s also breezy. That will push the warmth to the coastline. Highs will be in the upper 80s/low 90s. The exception will be the Cape and Islands where temperatures are closer to 80 with the wind coming in on off the ocean water. We’ll see sunshine mixed with mainly high clouds.

Our dewpoints and thus the amount of moisture in the atmosphere increases tomorrow. Some of the moisture from Tropical Strom Chantal gets pulled up to the Northeast. After today, our rain chances increase. A spot shower or storm is possible tomorrow. Better chance for storms comes on Tuesday.

-MB