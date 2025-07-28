Editors Note: Today’s weather blog was written by 7News weather intern Spencer Goldman

It was hot and humid on Monday, with inland locations reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s, while coastal locations remained cooler because of a sea breeze. Everyone saw abundant sunshine, with a small layer of haze due to the Canadian wildfires. This heat and humidity will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday, with the National Weather Service issuing a heat advisory for our area through 8pm on Wednesday. Heat index values could reach the triple digits, with the Cape and islands excluded.

Tuesday will be the hottest of this potential heat wave, with a southwest flow and abundant sunshine allowing air temperatures to rise into the mid and upper 90s.

It will be breezy on Tuesday, re-circulating the hot and humid air. Wednesday is another hot, humid, and sunny day, with temperatures in the 90s and dew points in the 70s. Make sure to wear sun protection and stay hydrated if you’re outside the next couple of days.

If you think it has been unusually humid this month, you would be right. We have only had two days in July with comfortable dew points. Conversely, we have had 12 days of tropical level dew points, which is three more than our average high of nine, with more to come.

The pattern will finally shift on Wednesday night as a cold front approaches. Both Thursday and Friday will be cloudy and cool with a chance of rain.

Spencer Goldman