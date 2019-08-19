Hot & Humid… Few Storms

The trend to the upside started yesterday and continues today as the heat and humidity builds. Temperatures for many topple 90 degrees with dew points running close to 70. The combination of the two will provide heat indicies (what it feels like) around 95-98 inland, which has prompted a heat advisory across interior eastern Massachusetts.

Despite having a few storms in the forecast later today, much of the day is rain free. So if you have the day off and heading pool side or to the beach is on the to-do list, go for it. Just keep an eye to the sky late today and early this evening as a few storms do fire. The best chance for them will be northwest of I-95. The main risk with these storms will be lightning and downpours, although a couple storms could contain strong winds.

Tomorrow, we’ll trim back the humidity a bit with highs 85-90 inland, 80-85 at the coast. Tomorrow is rain free.

Scattered storms and mugginess move back in Wednesday and Thursday before a cool front clears out the humidity and warm air. By the weekend, highs won’t get out of the 70s with lows in the 50s.