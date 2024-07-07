Get ready for some serious heat today! Highs will reach into the upper 80s and low 90s inland this afternoon. Along the Cape, it’ll be a bit cooler only in the upper 70s and low 80s. However, with high humidity, it’ll feel about 5-10 degrees hotter than it really is.

We’ll have variable clouds and most of us stay dry. At the very most we’ll get an isolated shower or storm.

Overnight, we’ll be partly cloudy with lows only in the upper 60s and low 70s. It’ll still be muggy, so it’s not the best night to leave your windows open.

Tomorrow will be a similar day. It’ll be hot and humid with highs once again in the upper 80s and low 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Tuesday will be another warm day, and we have a chance for an isolated shower or storm in the evening before better chances return on Wednesday.