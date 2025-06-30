Editor’s Note…Tonight’s weather blog was written by weather intern Spencer Goldman.

It was a nice day out there on Monday, especially if you made it to the beach. Skies were mostly sunny, and the humidity was not too bad. That will change as we head into Tuesday, as a southwest wind will bring a tropical-like air mass in. Although afternoon temperatures will only reach the mid-upper 80s, dew points in the mid 70s will make conditions oppressive.

With all of the moisture in the air, we could see a few storms pop up in the afternoon. This is ahead of a system that will move through overnight, bringing rain for most of the area.

We could see a leftover shower in the morning near Buzzards Bay, otherwise Wednesday will be dry.

Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 80s, and dew points will only reach the 60s under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s again on Thursday, with dew points again in the mid 60s. We could see a few afternoon thunderstorms, ahead of a cold front.

That will completely knock off the humidity, with dew points crashing down to the upper 40s and low 50s.

This sets up a fantastic 4th of July! Skies will be mostly sunny, temperatures in the low 80s, and low humidity!

Spencer Goldman