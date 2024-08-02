High heat and high humidity pushed the heat index to near 100 yesterday as temps soared into the lower to middle 90s. Today, we’ll do it again. The difference today will be localized sea breezes kicking in, allowing for a more comfortable feel to the air along the immediate coast, especially across the lower Cape and Cape Ann. Any shower/storm chance this afternoon is isolated, although will be more widespread across western New England.

The weekend remains very humid and very warm with highs near 90 tomorrow and into the mid to upper 80s on Sunday. It’ll be a mix of many hours of hazy sunshine and clouds with scattered storms moving through at times. While large portions of the day turn out to be dry, any storm that does fire up will be capable of localized downpours thanks to the high humidity in place.

Monday looks mainly dry and hot, near 90. The humidity tapers just a bit Monday, then really fades away mid to late next week as a cold front, with showers and storms Tuesday PM into Wednesday, will ultimately deliver lower temps and lower humidity.