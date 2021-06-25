Humidity continues to increase into the weekend with temperatures approaching the 90s by Sunday.

Saturday morning will be cloudy, humid, and there will likely be patchy fog. Temperatures are warm by 9 AM in the mid and upper 70s. It will become breezy around lunch time, and it remains that way throughout the rest of the day. It looks like there will be peeks of sun late in the afternoon. This will allow highs to reach into the mid 80s.

Sunday starts with lots of clouds, and then it gradually clears up. Dew points are in the upper 60s, making it feel humid. There will be a gusty breeze around most of the day and it is hot in the low 90s. Sunday is the start of the next heat wave. We kick off the week in the mid 90s on Monday, and with dew points near 70º, it will feel close to 100º throughout a few of the afternoon hours.

The pick of the weekend on the Cape will be Sunday. Saturday starts with fog, and it looks like it sticks around throughout most of the morning. There could also be drizzle that develops over the Cape. The fog clears eventually and there will be peeks of sun in the afternoon. It is humid with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Sunday looks nicer with partly sunny skies. A gusty wind develops mid-morning, and it will be windy most of the afternoon. It remains humid and it is a bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A warm front lifting in northern New England will bring a few afternoon storms to the lakes region. The day is mainly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Sunday looks mainly sunny and warm with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The heat and humidity continues! Temperatures remain in the 90s Tuesday – Thursday. There’s a chance for an isolated storms on Wednesday and Thursday, but it is not looking like a washout. Friday has a better chance of storm as a cold front approaches the region