Hot & Humid, PM Storms

Strong thunderstorms with torrential rains moved through late yesterday and last night. The hardest hit areas, mainly north of the Mass Pike, picked up a quick 1-2″ of rain.

We’ll track another round of scattered storms today as the heat and humidity build. Any shower before 3pm is isolated, with more widespread storms developing after 3pm. A few storms will be locally strong with isolated damaging gusts and hail. More of a widespread issue will be downpours and frequent lightning.

Tomorrow is a bit cooler, especially at the coast. Although an isolated inland shower is possible south of the Pike, much of the day is rain-free. We’ll cruise into the weekend dry too, as Saturday’s highs run into the 80s and Sunday runs hot, back into the 90s.