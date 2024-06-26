We brought back some heat yesterday, but with dew points falling into the low to mid 50s and a nice breeze running through, it was a nice summer day yesterday, perfect for the pools/beaches as highs ran in the upper 80s to lower 90s.



We’ll keep those lofty numbers this afternoon as many towns and cities near 90. Heading to the beach? Watch for the high rip current risk along the National Seashore of the Cape and along much of the South Coast.

Today, we’ll also add in plenty of higher humidity. That’ll help fuel showers and storms across the region. Initially, the storms we see mid to late afternoon are isolated.

Then, overnight tonight, the showers and storms become much more widespread. We’ll watch for the treat of gusty winds and torrential rains with the overnight storms. It may be one of those nights when you’re woken up to pounding rain on the roof and thunder and lightning making quite the racket. With plenty of juice (water vapor/humidity) to work with, some towns and cities will pick up a quick 1-2″ of water.

Rain tapers off early tomorrow morning, then we’re good. We’ll lower the humidity in the afternoon, and as some sun returns, temps bounce back into the low to mid 80s.

Friday looks to be a stunning summer day. Crisp, low humidity air with temps in the mid 70s to 80.



The weekend starts off bright Saturday morning, but clouds increase in the afternoon. Showers and storms move in late in the day and will be scattered Saturday night and Sunday. More humidity comes back Sunday too.