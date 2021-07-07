90 degrees hit again yesterday in Boston for the 12th time this year before the storms came rumbling on through. Today, many of us will take another crack at the 90 degree mark, although, along the coast, the sea breeze may kick in just before we get there. While storms won’t be as widespread as late yesterday’s round, mid afternoon to early evening today, keep an eye out for a pop-up passing storm. Overall, most of your pool/beach day is dry, just be weather aware of the changing skies this afternoon. One or two of these storms could produce localized damaging wind gusts too, but severe weather is expected to be more isolated vs. widespread.





Tomorrow is cooler, 70s to low 80s, coolest coast. A few showers and storms are possible, but a more widespread rain chance holds off until Friday morning. That’s when we hone in on the impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa as it approaches the Southern New England coastline.





The core of Elsa will have a strong wind field aloft, just a few thousand feet up, as a low level jet is cranking around 70kts. The concern with that, is where Elsa tracks and to the right side of that track, some of those strong winds will mix down to the surface, providing gusts 50-60+mph. The highest risk to experience strong to damaging wind gusts will be across Southeast Mass, especially the Cape and Islands. If the track stays just offshore, then the high wind potential is a lot lower.

Regardless of exact track, it’s likely that tropical moisture will produce widespread rain and localized tropical downpours here Friday morning, through midday.