Well, we’ve been talking about it for days and it’s almost here. The warmer and more humid air will move in through the day today and set up shop for the rest of the week. Today is that transition day from our comfortable weekend to the dangerous heat and humidity this week. So all things considered, today is still comfortable. Most of us will top out in the 80s (77° is average) with a southwest breeze picking up this afternoon and keeping the Cape in the 70s.

Starting Tuesday the dangerous heat and humidity arrive. Right now we have heat advisories and an excessive heat watch in effect for the rest of the week. The heat will peak Wednesday and Thursday, and while the peak heat is part of the equation in determining whether the alerts are issued, it’s also the duration of the heat. So while Tuesday and Friday may technically be cooler, it’s also because there’s no relief for several days.

The heat advisory (orange) is for heat index values up to 104° during that stretch of four days. The excessive heat watch (red) is essentially a placeholder until the National Weather Service determines what to issue. We know SOMETHING will be there, the question is whether it ends up being a heat advisory like everyone else, or perhaps upgraded to a heat warning for even hotter heat index values. Either way, the takeaway is the same, the heat this week is dangerous.

Temperatures will challenge records each day this week. Air temperatures will top out at the orange bars this week, with the feels like temperatures on the red bars once you factor in the humidity — which will be tropical at times.

It’s our first real heat of the year so it’s important to remember those hot weather safety tips. If you must be outside, take it easy and slow. Make sure you can find some shade, drink plenty of water, and wear loose fitting, light colored and light weight clothing. Be sure to check on the elderly and other vulnerable populations, especially those without air conditioning. Also remind yourself of the warning signs for both heat stroke and heat exhaustion if you’re with others and spending time outside this week. If you need to run errands, just leave the kids and pets at home, it’s way to hot to leave them in the car — even for just 5 minutes.

We’ll get our first heat wave of the year, which as a reminder is 3 consecutive days of 90° or more. In Boston, we average two each year. Last year we didn’t have any (!) with the most in a year happening in 1949 when we saw five!

The records for the rest of the week, as they stand now, are as follows for Boston: