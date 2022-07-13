Another warm day is ahead of us as afternoon temps run in the upper 80s to lower 90s. However, with the heat today, humidity drops off a bit as dew points fade from the 60s, into the 50s. Even at the coast, temps run up into the mid to upper 80s, before a mid to late afternoon sea breeze kicks in and knocks the numbers back to near 80. A great beach day or pool day overall. No thunder threat either today.





Tonight, a few isolated showers/rumbles of thunder move in late. It’ll be mild and a bit muggy too with lows in the 60s.



It’s not a washout tomorrow, but will be a bit unsettled at times as a few early morning showers are possible, followed by breaks of sun and developing mid to late afternoon scattered showers/storms. Some of those afternoon storms will contain localized downpours. Highs tomorrow run in the low to mid 80s and it’ll be muggy with dew points back into the mid to upper 60s.



Friday, through the weekend looks good. Low to mid 80s Friday, mid to upper 80s over the weekend. The weekend turns breezy, especially by Sunday, but we’ll also stay dry. Scattered showers/storms possible early next week.